Titanic letter expected to fetch £80,000

Image copyright Henry Aldridge & Son Image caption The letter was written by Oskar Holverson to his mother

One of the last known letters to have been written on the Titanic is being put up for auction on Saturday and is expected to sell for up to £80,000.

It was written on 13 April, the day before the Belfast-built ship hit an iceberg, by an American businessman called Oscar Holverson.

He had been travelling with his wife, Mary, back to their home in New York.

It is the only known letter, on headed Titanic paper, to have gone into the Atlantic and survived.

The Holversons boarded the Titanic in Southampton.

Mr Holverson, a successful salesman, wrote the letter to his mother.

In it, he seems in awe of his surroundings, writing that "the boat is giant in size and fitted up like a palatial hotel".

Mr Holverson, who has an idiosyncratic style to his syntax, also writes about seeing "the richest person in the world at that time" - John Jacob Astor - on the ship, accompanied by his wife.

"He looks like any other human being even tho (sic) he has millions of money," he adds. "They sit out on deck with the rest of us."

Image copyright Henry Aldridge & Son Image caption Oscar Holverson was a successful American businessman

Andrew Aldridge, an auctioneer of Titanic memorabilia for 20 years said that "even if the letter was virtually blank, it would still rank as amongst the most desirable, such is the nature of the paper, its markings and history".

He said that its content takes it to another level, "because of its date, the fact it went into the Atlantic and the observations it contains".

One prophetic entry in Mr Holverson's letter never came true, when he wrote: "If all goes well we will arrive in New York Wednesday AM."

When the Titanic sank, Oscar Holverson, along with JJ Astor, died along with more than 1,500 people. Mary Holverson survived.

His body was recovered and, inside a pocket book, the letter was found.

It still bears the stains of the sea water and the water mark of the White Star shipping line.

The letter eventually made its way back to his mother.

Andrew Aldridge said that makes it "possibly, the only onboard letter written by a victim that was delivered to its recipient without postage".

Image copyright Henry Aldridge & Son Image caption The letter still bears the stains of the sea and the water mark of the White star shipping line

Mr Holverson was buried in Woodlawn cemetery in New York, unaware that, 105 years later, his unposted letter would generate such interest.

Mr Aldridge, who has auctioned everything from a set of Titanic keys for £85,000, to a violin that was played as the ship sank, for £1.1m, said he was also excited to see the letter.

He said "it is one of the most iconic and important items from the Titanic ever offered at auction and shows that interest in the ship and its passengers remains incredibly strong".

The auction is due to take place at Devizes in Wiltshire on Saturday afternoon.