May's contribution 'positive' - Varadkar

Image copyright PA Image caption Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was speaking at the European Council in Brussels

The Irish prime minister has described Theresa May's contribution at an EU leaders meeting as "very positive".

At a working dinner on Thursday, Mrs May urged EU leaders to create a dynamic in Brexit talks that "enables us to move forward together".

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said she had specifically referenced the unique situation in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

He said she had strengthened her language about avoiding a hard border.

Speaking at the European Council in Brussels, the taoiseach repeated his call for the UK to provide more detail on how it will maintain an infrastructure-free border when it leaves the customs union and single market.

Mr Varadkar said he would miss the UK when it leaves, praising Mrs May's "strong interventions" on taxation of the digital economy which he said was "very much in line" with Irish thinking.

Ireland wants taxation of digital firms to happen as part of a global approach rather than an EU-only initiative.

The UK prime minister wanted to move onto trade talks and, on Friday morning, European Council president Donald Tusk said leaders of the 27 remaining EU states had given the green light to preparations for the second phase of Brexit talks, dealing with trade.