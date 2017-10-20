Image copyright PA Image caption Éamon de Valera is buried in Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin, Republic or Ireland or just Ireland?

Where did Eamonn de Valera die? In Ireland or in the Republic of Ireland, or both?

Earlier on Friday his Wikipedia entry said he died in Blackrock, Dublin, Ireland. As of lunchtime it was changed to say he died in the Republic of Ireland.

Wikipedia show the edits have been made from an IP address which could be traced to the House of Commons.

Changes to Wikipedia made from a Parliamentary IP address are published by a Twitter account, Parliament WikiEdits.

However, it is not clear who the individual or individuals are behind the edits.

Image caption Samuel Beckett died in France, but was born in Dublin in 1906, Ireland, then a part of the United Kingdom

Novelist Bram Stoker's entry was also edited. The Dracula author's birthplace was changed from Ireland to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland, both technically correct.

Fellow novelist James Joyce's entry has also been changed to clarify that when he was born in 1882, in what is now the Republic of Ireland was then a part of the United Kingdom. He died in Paris, France.

While the term Republic of Ireland is often used to distinguish the southern Irish state from Northern Ireland, the state's actual name is simply Ireland.

Samuel Beckett, George Bernard Shaw, John Redmond, W.T. Cosgrave have also had their place of birth clarified by the mystery editor or editors.

What is an IP address?

An Internet Protocol address is a number assigned to a particular internet connection

It is a string of unique numbers

In a multi-device household the IP address is assigned to a router and all the devices will use the same address

IP addresses can be static, meaning a permanent internet address or dynamic - a temporary address that is assigned each time a computer or device accesses the internet

Irish rebel leader, Michael Collins, was famous killed at Bealnablath in County Cork during Ireland's civil war.

His place of death has been changed from Ireland to Irish Free State, both technically correct.

A number of other edits on various aspects of Irish and British history were also made from the same IP address on Friday morning.