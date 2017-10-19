Image copyright NI Assembly Image caption Caitríona Ruane did not stand in March's Assembly election

The deputy speaker of the assembly, Sinn Féin's Caitríona Ruane, has resigned from the role.

The former education minister did not stand in the March Assembly election.

However, she retained her role as principal deputy speaker, which attracts a salary of £55,000 - even though the assembly has not been functioning since January.

On Thursday evening, Ms Ruane said she had resigned "with immediate effect" as principal deputy speaker.

She said she had donated the salary to charities and community groups, including an Irish language group, a group for the elderly, an LGBT group and a charity for children with disabilities.

"I never anticipated that the election of a new speaker and deputy speaker would be so protracted and I have come to the conclusion that now is the time to tender my resignation," she said.