A teenage boy is critically ill after he was hit by a car in Glengormley.

The incident happened on the Ballyclare Road about 16:30 BST on Wednesday.

The boy was treated at the scene by paramedics and later taken to hospital.

The female driver of a a silver Audi TT car was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily injury, and has since been released on bail pending further police enquiries.