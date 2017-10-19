Teenage boy critical after Glengormley car collision
- 19 October 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenage boy is critically ill after he was hit by a car in Glengormley.
The incident happened on the Ballyclare Road about 16:30 BST on Wednesday.
The boy was treated at the scene by paramedics and later taken to hospital.
The female driver of a a silver Audi TT car was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily injury, and has since been released on bail pending further police enquiries.