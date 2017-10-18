60 homes evacuated in north Belfast following fire
- 18 October 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
Sixty homes in north Belfast were evacuated for several hours after a fire caused an explosion
The fire service attended the scene at Farrington Gardens at around 19:00 BST.
No one was injured but it is believed some of the fire crew were blown off their feet.
The families have since been allowed to return to their homes.