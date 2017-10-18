Northern Ireland

60 homes evacuated in north Belfast following fire

Fire outside a house
Image caption Fire incident at Farrington Gardens in Belfast

Sixty homes in north Belfast were evacuated for several hours after a fire caused an explosion

The fire service attended the scene at Farrington Gardens at around 19:00 BST.

No one was injured but it is believed some of the fire crew were blown off their feet.

The families have since been allowed to return to their homes.