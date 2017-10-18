Man charged with membership of UDA

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption The Ulster Defence Association is Northern Ireland's largest loyalist paramilitary group

A 32-year-old man arrested as part of a police organisation targeting the UDA has been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation.

He was one of four men arrested as part of the investigation. Thirteen searches were conducted in Belfast, Holywood and Portadown.

The man has also been reported to the PPS on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs.

The other three men, aged 24, 34 and 36, were all released.

However, reports on all three are being sent to the Public Prosecution Service.

The 32-year-old man is to appear in court on Thursday.

Paramilitary uniforms and "associated paraphernalia" were seized along with drugs - steroids and cannabis - mobile phones, tablets, and a gun holster and ammunition during the searches.

Police said the operation targeted the UDA in west Belfast.