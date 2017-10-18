Yellow warning for heavy rain in NI

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Met Office expects between 20mm to 40mm of rain to fall on NI on Thursday afternoon

Northern Ireland faces a yellow weather warning for heavy rain on Thursday, just days after being hit by stormy winds caused by Hurricane Ophelia.

The Met Office issued the warning and said downpours are expected between 15:00 BST and 23:55.

Flooding is likely and "a few properties or businesses could also be affected", it added.

The warning has been issued for all six counties.



The Met Office said it expected 20-40mm of rain to fall within 12 hours on Thursday, although as much as 60mm of rain could fall over the Mournes.

"This will fall onto saturated ground and is likely to lead to flooding in places; delayed travel may well result, including through the busy evening period," said the Met Office.

Image caption Trees were torn up and houses damaged due to winds caused by Hurricane Ophelia

Schools closed for two days and more than 50,000 Northern Ireland customers were left without power because of the stormy weather created by Hurricane Ophelia on Monday and Tuesday.

Less than 50 homes and businesses in the south and east of Northern Ireland were still without power on Wednesday evening, said NIE Networks.

The remaining 11 faults required significant work involving tree-cutting, excavation, traffic management and overhead lines teams, but most customers should have their power restored by Thursday.

In the Republic of Ireland, three people were killed due to the extreme conditions and more than 350,000 customers lost power.