Image copyright Family photo Image caption Natasha Carruthers was a mother of one from Letterbreen in County Fermanagh

Detectives investigating the death of Natasha Carruthers in a car crash in Fermanagh have charged a 27-year-old man with manslaughter.

He is facing a number of other charges including two counts of dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily injury.

He is due to appear in Enniskillen Magistrates' Court later on Wednesday.

Ms Carruthers, 23 and a mother of one, died after a collision near Derrylin earlier this month.

The 27 year old has also been charged with perverting the course of justice, possession of an offensive weapon and being concerned in the supply of drugs.