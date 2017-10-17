Image copyright PSNI Image caption The PSNI were involved in a joint investigation into the sale of pharmaceutical drugs

Police have seized 'millions of pounds' worth of pharmaceutical drugs in Greater Manchester.

Officers from Derry City and Strabane District along with Greater Manchester Police also arrested six men in the joint operation.

The men were arrested on suspicion of supplying class c drugs.

The investigation is being carried out by the PSNI, Greater Manchester Police and the Medicine and Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Image copyright PSNI

Chief Inspector Alan Hutton said the PSNI is continuing its investigation into the online drugs trade.

"It is clear that this is a comprehensive operation, with genuine pharmaceuticals being unlawfully removed from the supply chain in the UK and then sold, illegally, online."