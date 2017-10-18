Image caption Slurry spreading in County Antrim

Northern Ireland farmers say they are under big pressure over slurry storage this year due to persistent wet weather since the summer.

A ban on spreading came into effect at the weekend which lasts until February.

They said soft ground conditions had made it difficult to empty tanks ahead of the close of season.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency said it was aware of the pressure and would treat the issue "sensitively".

But it said it had a responsibility to protect water quality.

Image caption Ground conditions are very soft

Only 38% of Northern Ireland's watercourses are in good condition.

The target is to increase that to 70% by 2021.

Slurry is a nutrient for grass but a pollutant in rivers and lakes.

The ban runs from mid-October until 1 February.

Image caption The ban is designed to protect watercourses in winter months

It is an EU rule intended to protect the environment by limiting the spread of slurry during winter months when grass growth is limited and nutrient uptake is low.

Waterlogged soil also increases the risk of run-off to watercourses.

But farmers said poor weather meant livestock being housed earlier than usual, adding to the volume of slurry.

And wet ground has meant they were unable to put slurry tankers onto soft ground for spreading.

Image caption Cattle on the Chestnutt farm have been housed since August

The dairy cattle on Victor Chestnutt's farm have been housed since August.

He has more than the 22 weeks slurry storage required by law, but said it was a third full heading into the close season when it would normally be empty.

He said he expected to run out of room in January and knew farmers who were in a much worse situation than him.

"It just goes to prove what we have known for a long time, that farming is an issue where you work with the conditions, you don't work with the calendar," he said.

Image caption UFU deputy president Victor Chestnutt at his slurry lagoon

Farmers can use an exemption to spread slurry during the closed period as a last resort.

Only limited volumes can be put out and detailed records must be kept to show "reasonable excuse".

But it runs the risk of inspection by officials from the Department of Agriculture and Environment.

It they identify a breach of the rules a significant fine can be applied.

Mr Chestnutt said many farmers were afraid to take the risk.

Image caption Tim Irwin heads up the inspection unit

The head of the inspection unit said he was aware of the pressures farmers were under this year.

Tim Irwin, of the Water Management Unit, said he had written to his inspectors reminding them that farmers had faced a "challenging period".

He said they wanted to treat the issue "sensitively" and acknowledged that when it came to sanctions they were dealing with "farmers' livelihoods".

He said his inspectors would look for "mitigating circumstances" for spreading but farmers should show evidence to support their action.