Image caption The group of 60 women met with MPs in July

A group of women from Northern Ireland who say they've been left in chronic pain after having vaginal mesh implants are taking their fight to Westminster.

They'll join women from across the UK as it will be debated in Parliament for the first time.

The women had mesh or tape implants which are devices used to treat organ prolapse and urinary incontinence.

They will hear MPs discuss the procedure on Wednesday.

Image caption The mesh is made of polypropolene which is a type of plastic - surgeons routinely use it in hernia repair, for example

While it's a successful operation in a majority of cases, for others it has gone badly wrong leading to persistent pain, sexual problems or erosion of the mesh inside their bodies.

The Labour Party is expected to announce its backing for a public inquiry into the use of surgical mesh implants, and will also call for use of the products to be stopped in England immediately.

Image caption It is not clear how many women in Northern Ireland are affected by the issue

Jackie Harvey, from Banbridge in County Down, is among the local women who have travelled from Belfast to London for the debate.

She says they are backing calls for an inquiry - and for a ban.

'Chronic pain'

"We would like a public inquiry because we believe that many women have been going to their surgeons and have been told that mesh is not harming them.

"We don't believe this because it has happened to us.

We can say happily that we have been harmed by this stuff and we want the true scale of this scandal to come out."

Image caption The Scottish parliament put a moratorium on implants in 2014

Jackie now runs an online forum to support those affected which has around 250 members.

It's not clear how many people in Northern Ireland are affected by the issue.

The BBC has used Freedom of Information legislation to obtain this detail but figures are patchy due to the way operations have been recorded across the health trusts.