Image copyright Reuters Image caption Parts of Bombardier's C-Series planes are made in Belfast

European aerospace firm Airbus is to take a majority stake in Bombardier's C-Series jet project.

The C-Series has faced a series of problems, most recently a trade dispute in the US that imposed a 300% import tariff on the plane.

Bombardier's Northern Ireland's director Michael Ryan said the deal was "great news" for the Belfast operation.

About 1,000 jobs are linked to the C-Series, the wings of which are made at a purpose-built factory in Belfast.