Bombardier to partner Airbus on C-Series jets
By John Campbell BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- 17 October 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
European aerospace firm Airbus is to take a majority stake in Bombardier's C-Series jet project.
The C-Series has faced a series of problems, most recently a trade dispute in the US that imposed a 300% import tariff on the plane.
Bombardier's Northern Ireland's director Michael Ryan said the deal was "great news" for the Belfast operation.
About 1,000 jobs are linked to the C-Series, the wings of which are made at a purpose-built factory in Belfast.