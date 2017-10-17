Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Damage caused by Storm Ophelia across Ireland

All schools in Northern Ireland are closed for a second day, as the clean-up after Hurricane Ophelia begins.

Thousands of homes and businesses are still without power, after severe winds caused disruption and damage.

Flights and ferries were cancelled, and many roads are still closed due to fallen trees.

The Republic of Ireland was worst hit - three people were killed and restoring the electricity supply to 245,000 customers is expected to take days.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Debris and fallen trees will continue to cause problems

About 3,600 homes have no electricity in Northern Ireland, with Northern Ireland Electricity having restored power to nearly 50,000 customers overnight.

People are advised to make only essential journeys on Tuesday until all roads can be cleared of debris.

On Monday night, NI's Department of Infrastructure said it had received about 400 road-related incident calls.

"All motorways are open and advisory speed limits have been removed. At present of 200 roads impacted, around 40 roads remain closed," a spokesman added.

Image copyright Niall Fulton Image caption A tree came down on this house in Broughshane, County Antrim

In Londonderry, the Foyle Bridge has reopened to all vehicles but a 30mph speed limit is in place. The city's Peace Bridge is closed. Translink said a normal service is planned, subject to safety assessments, on Tuesday, apart from school services

The decision to shut schools in the north for a second day will no doubt raise a few eyebrows among parents, especially as the Met Office told education officials that the worst of the weather would be over by Tuesday morning.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Education said: "Other considerations included potential power outages in schools, risks to travel arrangements including school buses and timelines for inspection of safety at schools as a result of the severe weather conditions."

High alert

Principals, parents and pupils were at least given more warning second time around - some headteachers had criticised how late they were instructed to close their schools ahead of Ophelia's arrival on Monday.

All further education colleges will remain closed on Tuesday, but Queen's University will reopen and the University of Ulster is expected to do the same.

Schools have also closed for a second day in the Irish Republic.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Belfast City Hall closed its doors on Monday afternoon - as did a number of businesses and shops

The island of Ireland was on high alert on Monday - people were advised to stay indoors and not to make unnecessary journeys.

Many businesses shut early to ensure staff made it home before the worst of the storm hit, turning many city centres into ghost towns.

The remnants of Hurricane Ophelia made for one of the most intense storm systems to hit the Republic of Ireland, where a national emergency was declared.

Image copyright RTE Image caption Flying debris damaged cars in Kinsale, County Cork

The south-west coast is thought to have suffered the brunt of the damage, with Cork one of the worst-hit areas.

A man was killed in Dundalk, County Louth, when his car was struck by a fallen tree.

In Cahir, County Tipperary, a man in his 30s was killed in a chainsaw accident when he was trying to clear a tree downed by the wind.

A woman in her mid 50s also died when a tree fell on her car outside Aglish village in County Waterford. A female passenger, in her 70s, was injured and taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Irish Lifeboats had to rescue three men on a yacht after they got into trouble in the storm. The men had been trying to get to safety in a harbour but were constantly pushed back by wind and tides.