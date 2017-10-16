From the section

A list of useful Northern Ireland contacts in case of an emergency during Storm Ophelia.

General advice: www.nidirect.gov.uk/be-ready-for-emergencies

Emergency Services: 999 or 112

NI Gas Emergency Service: 0800 002 001

Northern Ireland Electricity - to report a power cut or emergency situation: 03457 643 643.

Updates will be provided on www.nienetworks.co.uk and on Twitter - @NIElectricity

Report a tree or obstruction on the road: Website here

Flooding Incident line: ​0300 2000 100

NI Water Waterline: 03457 440088

Housing Executive: 03448 920 901

Translink: 028 90 66 66 30

Department of Health: 028 9052 0500

Trafficwatch NI:Website here

Local councils:

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Phone: 028 9034 0000

Ards and North Down Borough Council

Phone: 0300 013 3333

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council

Phone: 0300 0300 900

Belfast City Council

Phone: 028 9032 0202

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

Phone: 028 7034 7034

Derry City and Strabane District Council

Phone: 028 7125 3253

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council

Phone: 0300 303 1777

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

Phone: 28 9250 9250

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Phone: 0300 124 5000

Mid Ulster District Council

Phone: 0300 013 2132

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council

Phone: 0300 013 2233