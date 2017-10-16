Image copyright News Letter

One story features on the front pages of all the local papers this morning, the death of an 11-year-old in Glengormley, County Antrim.

Police are investigating the possibility that the boy was killed by his family's German Shepherd dog.

The story is the lead in the Daily Mirror, the Irish News and the News Letter and is the subject of the front page picture in the Belfast Telegraph.

All of the coverage features reaction from local politicians but full details of the tragic event have yet to emerge.

Another story on all of the front pages is ex-Hurricane Ophelia. The storm will strike Ireland on Monday.

All of the papers tell their readers that all schools in Northern Ireland will be closed as officials try to limit the danger to life posed by Ophelia.

Late announcement

The Belfast Telegraph reports that parents were angered by the late announcement of the closures and asks "why was the announcement made so late?"

The source of the Telegraph's story seems to be comments made on social media by parents asking the Department of Education why they were only told of closures on Sunday evening.

The Irish News takes a similar tack, pointing out that a tweet sent at 22:22 BST on Sunday was unlikely to be seen by most parents.

Today's News Letter gives considerable coverage to politics, following some speculation last week that there may have been some movement at the talks aimed at restoring power-sharing at Stormont.

The paper carries a denial from the DUP that they are consulting their membership on a possible deal - the News Letter's political editor Sam McBride describes the party's statement as the "most negative" in recent weeks.

However, a statement from the DUP's Gregory Campbell carried by the paper hints that Sinn Féin may have moved "a considerable distance" from their key demands.

Deal or no deal

However, Mr Campbell said that Sinn Féin still has, in his view, "a considerable distance left to travel".

Writing in the News Letter, columnist Alex Kane says that, with regards to the talks, there now exists "a lamentable choice" - "a deal that cannot last and will not work, or no deal at all and a possible return to violence."

The Belfast Telegraph's newly-appointed political editor, Suzanne Breen, has penned a piece on the state of the talks process drawing on statements from both the DUP's Gregory Campbell, the party's press office as well as from Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams.

The DUP say that while a deal is not imminent, progress has been made.

However, Mr Adams blamed the DUP for the lack of progress. He said that the DUP must "get itself into a psychological space which it has resisted" in order to come to an agreement.

Are people talking (about) Irish?

The Irish News' coverage of the political process also predicts that no deal is imminent.

In an opinion piece, its columnist Tom Kelly writes that he believes that the process "is not being stalled" by DUP leader Arlene Foster and Sinn Féin's northern leader Michelle O'Neill but by older voices within the DUP and Sinn Féin.

He writes that the DUP cannot sell a stand-alone Irish language act, the main sticking point in the talks, to their base.

Mr Kelly points out to Sinn Féin, who have made a 'red-line' issue out of language legislation, that he has never heard a "single person" holding a conversation on the issue.