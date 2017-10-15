Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Amber wind warning issued for Northern Ireland

All schools in Northern Ireland are to close on Monday due to risks posed by gusts resulting from Hurricane Ophelia.

The announcement was made by Stormont officials late on Sunday night after weather warnings were issued for Northern Ireland.

The Met Office is forecasting winds of up to 65mph (105km/h) across the region on Monday.

The Department of Education said its decision on school closures was an "entirely precautionary".

"However, given the weather warnings and the fact that the most severe weather is forecast for when pupils are due to be leaving school, the department believes that this is an appropriate response," it added.

Hurricane Ophelia will be a storm when it hits Ireland and the UK as it weakens on its path across the Atlantic Ocean.

But it could still cause major damage, according to weather forecasters.

The Met Office said that a spell of "very windy weather" on Monday afternoon and evening has the "potential for injuries and danger to life".

Issuing an amber warning - its second most severe - it said that there is a good chance that some areas could suffer power cuts.

Senior civil servants in Northern Ireland met on Sunday night to discuss "a co-ordinated approach in light of the latest Met Office assessment".

Schools and colleges in the Republic of Ireland are also to close on Monday after a red warning - the most severe - was issued across the country.

The Irish national weather agency Met Éireann is forecasting "violent and disruptive gusts" and is warning that "all areas are at risk".