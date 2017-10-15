Image caption A flat was gutted during an arson attack in Strabane

A flat and a number of vehicles have been damaged in separate arson attacks in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

An empty flat was gutted in an arson attack at Lisnafin Park in Strabane, County Tyrone, at about 05:15 BST.

Elsewhere, a van and a car were seriously damaged in an incident at Bramcote Street in east Belfast at about 03:50 BST

Police say that attack is being treated as a hate crime.

A suspected arson attack in the Millburn area of Cookstown, County Tyrone, in the early hours of Sunday is also being investigated.

Two cars were damaged and police are investigating "the possibility of a hate related motive".