Police are investigation after an 11-year-old boy died suddenly in County Antrim.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was called to a house on Queen's Avenue in Newtownabbey at 12:00 BST on Sunday.

It said the boy had lacerations and was taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Police said the boy's death is being treated as unexplained and a man is assisting them with their inquiries.

A post-mortem examination is to be carried out.