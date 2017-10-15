From the section

Image caption The incident happened at Balfour Avenue in south Belfast

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed at a house in Balfour Avenue in south Belfast.

Police officers attended the scene at about 00:45 BST on Sunday and arrested the man.

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital for treatment, but has since been released.

Police have appealed for information about the incident.