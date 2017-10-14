Image copyright Family photo Image caption Natasha Carruthers died following a collision last Saturday

Police investigating the murder of a woman in a car crash in County Fermanagh have made a fourth arrest.

Natasha Carruthers, who was 23, died after a collision near Derrylin last Saturday.

A 32-year-old woman was detained on Friday on suspicion of withholding information and perverting the course of justice.

Two men, aged 20 and 40, who were being questioned about the crash were released on bail on Friday.

A woman, 20, who was arrested for allegedly perverting the course of justice was released on Thursday and a file was sent to prosecutors.

Ms Carruthers was a mother of one from Letterbreen in County Fermanagh.

Police revealed in a court sitting on Friday that they believe a man who may be linked to the crash has fled to the Republic of Ireland.

Image caption The crash happened on Newbridge Road near Derrylin

The court heard that the driver of the car in which Ms Carruthers was travelling was seriously ill in Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital, and police have yet to speak with him.

A woman who was in the back seat of the car has left hospital and is also still to be interviewed.

Ten mobile phones have been seized for examination.

Det Ch Insp Eamonn Corrigan said the investiagtion into Ms Carruthers' death is "moving forward at pace".

"A week has now passed since the tragic incident which cost Natasha her life," he added.

"We continue to focus our efforts to find out exactly what happened and who is responsible for Natasha's death.

"I would still appeal to anyone with any information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives."