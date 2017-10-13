Fire at Lough Erne Resort

The Northern Ireland Fire Service (NIFRS) has been called to the Lough Erne resort in County Fermanagh following the outbreak of a fire.

It is understood the blaze started at a fireplace in the 5-star hotel's reception area at about 15:45 BST on Friday.

All guests were moved and taken to a separate location within the hotel.

The NIFRS sent three fire appliances to the scene.

Staff and guests returned to the building shortly after 21:00 BST.

A clean up operation will being on Saturday however damage is not thought to be significant.

A spokesperson for the resort said a full enquiry would be undertaken to "establish the cause of the incident".

Those arriving at the resort on Saturday and Sunday have been advised to contact the hotel ahead of their stay.