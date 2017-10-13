Image copyright PSNI Image caption Amber Scott and Anna Newman are two of the girls who were missing

Three teenage girls who had been missing for more than 50 hours have been found safe.

Anna Newman, from Helens Bay, Amber Scott from Kings Road, Belfast and another girl, all in year 11 at Bloomfield Collegiate, were reported missing to the PSNI on Wednesday.

Chief Insp Gerry McGrath said he would like to thank all who assisted police.