Northern Ireland exports 'best on record'

Belfast harbour is a hub for Northern Ireland's exports

Goods exports from Northern Ireland increased by 12% in the second quarter of 2017 when compared to the same period in 2016.

The total value of those exports was just under £2.3bn, which is the best quarter on record in nominal terms.

The performance is likely to have been strongly influenced by the fall in the value of the pound against other currencies.

A weaker pound makes UK-produced goods cheaper in overseas markets.

Republic of Ireland

The figures from HM Revenue and Customs show the biggest increase in exports was to the Republic of Ireland, with the value up 14%.

The next largest increase was to Canada, up by 13%.

The majority of exports, 53%, went to the EU, with 29% going to North America.

Most categories of goods saw an increase in exports, with food exports up 28% compared to the second quarter of 2016.

Wales, Scotland and all English regions also recorded increased exports.