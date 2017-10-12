The death of a woman in a car crash in County Fermanagh at the weekend is now being treated a murder, police have said.

Natasha Carruthers died following a single-vehicle collision on Newbridge Road, Derrylin, on Saturday 7 October.

The 23-year-old mother of one was from Letterbreen in County Fermanagh.

Another woman and a man, also believed to be in their 20s, were in the car and were taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

Dashcam appeal

On Wednesday night, a police spokeswoman said detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch have launched a murder investigation into Ms Carruthers' death.

They have asked the public to hand over any available dashcam footage recorded near the scene.

Det Ch Insp Eamon Corrigan said: "I would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the Newbridge Road between 11pm and 12 midnight on Saturday October 7, and who may have witnessed any vehicle or vehicles travelling at speed, to contact us.

"The deceased was travelling in a blue Corsa, registration number TLZ 8330."