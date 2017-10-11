From the section

Image caption A police vehicle was stationed outside the flat complex on Wednesday night

The death of a woman whose body was found in a flat in Belfast five days ago is being treated as murder, police have said.

The victim was discovered in the property in Larkspur Rise area on Friday, 6 October.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and remains in custody, a police spokeswoman said.

The murder inquiry was launched by detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch.

There are no further details at present.