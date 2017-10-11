Image copyright PA

Northern Ireland's health service has been thrown a lifeline after it was announced that it has been given an additional £40m of funding.

The five health and social care trusts had been told they had to make savings of £70m.

A public consultation into which services could be cut closed last week.

It is understood that draft savings plans into the remaining £30m of cuts are still to be considered at trust board meetings on Friday.

The Belfast Health and Social Care Trust said the additional £40m will allow it to stand down almost all of its major and controversial proposals.

The Department of Health said the money is hugely welcomed and will help towards reducing the amount of savings needed.

But in a statement a spokesperson said the financial issues faced this year would only "grow in intensity as we move forward".

Health services received the funding as part of a reallocation of funds between Stormont departments, known as a monitoring round.