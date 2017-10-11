Image copyright Sunday World Image caption Gary Haggarty admitted a lengthy list of serious criminal charges in June

Evidence from a loyalist supergrass will not be used against 11 paramilitaries and two police officers he accused of involvement in murders.

Former Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) commander Gary Haggarty has admitted 202 offences, including five murders.

He agreed to become an assisting offender, naming others whom he alleged were involved in his crimes.

But the Public Prosecution Service said his evidence is insufficient to prove the claims beyond reasonable doubt.

Its director Barra McGrory QC said: "Where he has provided information implicating another, there must be sufficient corroborating evidence to support the allegations for a case to meet the test for prosecution."

'Deeply disappointing'

A decision has yet to be made about whether to use Haggarty's evidence against three UVF members he accused of involvement in three murders.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Gary Haggarty was the commander of the Ulster Volunteer Force's north Belfast unit

Mr McGrory said he acknowledged his announcement would be "deeply disappointing" for the families of the murder victims.

"I understand this will not just be because of the disappointment or anger they may feel about the decisions, but also because today is another day where they will be revisiting the pain of events from many years ago," he said.

Mr McGrory has written to each of the families and their lawyers to explain the decision.

Reduced terms

Prosecutors had received files relating to four UVF murders based on information provided by Haggarty.

In June, he pleaded guilty to a lengthy list of serious changes, including murders, attempted murders, kidnappings and false imprisonments.

He was given five life sentences for the murders, but his agreement to act as an assisting offender will see those terms significantly reduced.

All of the killings, and the majority of the other offences, took place while Haggarty was working as a police informer.