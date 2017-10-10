Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police released a photo of the rocket launcher found in Dundrod

An improvised rocket launcher was among the "terrorist-related' items found by police during a security alert in Dundrod, County Antrim.

They also found a bag about 40 metres away which contained a replica pistol, a baseball bat, a hammer and gloves.

The items were found after a security alert on the Budore Road which began on Sunday and lasted more than 24 hours.

Officers suspect dissident republicans and said the "viable" rocket launcher may have been there for up to a month.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The bag contained a replica pistol, a baseball bat, a hammer and gloves

The alert began at about 17:30 BST on Sunday, when police were made aware of a "suspicious object" in the Budore Road area.

They closed a number of roads and carried out searches.

Dissident republicans

Army bomb disposal officers were called to the scene to examine the rocket launcher.

Det Insp David Lowans said: "Our investigation is at an early stage, however, we now believe that the improvised rocket launcher has been in the Budore Road area for between three to four weeks.

"We have also established the launcher was viable, which demonstrates that whoever left it there had no regard for who might come across it."

The bag was found during follow-up searches on Monday.

"While I am not able to link the finds at this stage they both bear all the hallmarks of dissident republicans and this is a strong line of inquiry," the detective said.

"We are carrying out further searches of the area today following information from members of the public."