Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police searched Harryville Primary School before the building opened to pupils on Tuesday morning

A man had been charged by police investigating a hoax bomb alert at a primary school in Ballymena, County Antrim.

Officers received a warning that a bomb had been left at Harryville Primary School on Casement Street in the town early on Tuesday morning.

They began searching the school site shortly after 07:00 BST.

Police later arrested a 60-year-old man and charged him with "communicating false information causing bomb hoax".

He is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.

Police said they carried out an "extensive investigation" and deployed additional officers to the area to "provide a visible reassurance and keep people safe".

The school site includes a nursery unit.