Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police released footage showing Mark Ward on the night of Marcell Seeley's murder

A man has been sentenced to at least 16 years in prison for beating a man to death in his home in County Armagh.

Mark Daniel Ward, 26, from Drumellan Gardens in Craigavon, killed Marcell Seeley in October 2015.

Mr Seeley's body was discovered in the living room of his Dingwell Park flat, in the Tagnaven estate in Lurgan.

As he passed the sentence at Belfast Crown Court, the judge said there were no mitigating factors on Ward's behalf.

Image caption Marcell Seeley's sister said her life had been 'frozen in time' since the murder

Mr Seeley, who was 34 and known as Junior, was found with fatal head injuries, which produced both swelling and bleeding to the brain.

The father-of-four also suffered two fractured ribs, a fracture to a bone just above his voice box and a shoulder injury.

'Frozen in time'

His teenage daughter told the court in a victim statement that the murder had had a "devastating" impact on her life.

"He was my best friend - I'm a different person now since his death, I'm sad all the time," she said.

She said Ward had shown "nothing but contempt" for her family, "yawning and stretching" while Mr Seeley's list of injuries was read out in court.

As he was being led from the dock having been convicted in June, Ward had turned to the public gallery and verbally abused Mr Seeley's family.

Mr Seeley's sister Carrai Doran said her life had been "frozen in time" since losing her brother.