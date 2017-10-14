Image copyright Tyrone Courier

A row is brewing over the potential sale of alcohol in a County Antrim town hall.

The Ballymena Guardian reports that councillors were "split" over plans to obtain a full alcohol licence for the Braid Town Hall in Ballymena.

The council plans to develop it as a conference facility and agreed to lodge an application for a drinks licence.

However, the paper says more than a quarter of councillors opposed the move.

Independent councillor Jim Brown recalled listening to the late Reverend Ian Paisley talking about the "devil's buttermilk" in the hall.

He added that he would be "deeply disappointed if the party that Dr Paisley founded was to open the floodgates and pour the buttermilk on to the streets of Ballymena".

Magill Hall features 1920s architecture

The paper also reports that a listed building has been approved for demolition by Mid and East Antrim Council, despite a planning department recommendation to the contrary.

Magill Hall at first Presbyterian Church in Broughshane is a grade B2 building, featuring 1920s architecture.

Councillors agreed six votes to five for its demolition. Campaigners had called for a "sensitive refurbishment" instead.

One way or another

Residents of Coalisland should enjoy the free and easy passage from one side of the town to the other - while it lasts.

The Tyrone Courier reports that the town is heading towards a one-way system, as Mid Ulster Council unveils plans to "rejuvenate" the town centre.

Consultation has begun and, if approved, the plans will see Main Street become a one-way street, the paper says.

It has been widely reported that no parking tickets have been issued in Coalisland for about six years.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Brazen rats are a problem in Coleraine

Rats, rats, rats as big as cats? Well, not quite, but a Coleraine councillor is warning about a serious rodent infestation in the town.

William McCandless said he had been contacted by a number of people about the issue in Christie Park.

The Coleraine Chronicle has a picture of an alarming number of rats on a river's edge.

Mr McCandless decided to check out the situation for himself and was "shocked" to discover that there were a "worrying number" of rats, not only swimming, but being brazen about it and scampering around on dry land too.

He said the rats were far from timid: "At one point I could count eight on the shore, two swimming in the water and more under the jetty.

"They need to be culled."

'Sex scandal'

From rats in one park to something no less unsavoury in another part of the town.

The paper reports that couples are using the town's Somerset Forest as a place to have "sex in the back of the vehicles".

One person, who did not wish to be named, told the paper she had complained about the problem after witnessing the "unsavoury behaviour" herself.

"There was no mistaking what was going on," she said.

She added that it was "not the sort of thing you want to happen" in any town.

Police have said such activities "are illegal in public places".

Image caption County Down has a topiary champion

The decision to close Ardnabannon outdoor education centre in County Down has met with "backlash", reports the Down Recorder.

The closure of the 100-bed Castlewellan facility was confirmed in early October by the Education Authority.

It is part of "controversial cost-cutting proposals," says the paper.

Roy Greer, from Moneyrea Primary School, tells the paper: "I believe every single school that takes children to these centres will stand against this decision."

'Edward Scissorhands'

The paper also reports on one pensioner who is a cut above the rest.

A green-fingered resident of Lecale has just won a UK-wide gardening competition.

Paddy Grant, 78, beat off competition from across the UK to be crowned winner of best hedge/topiary for the second time in two years.

Image caption Celebrity gardener and judge Diarmuid Gavin said Mr Grant had a "cartoonist's eye"

Mr Grant's passion began 30 years ago and he now has topiary horses, dogs, ostriches and bears in his back garden.

Judge Diarmuid Gavin said he had to examine the photo very closely to check they were not computer-generated.

He said Mr Grant has an "artist, nay cartoonist's eye", and it was as if "Edward Scissorhands had gone mad".

Praise indeed.

Hay colourful

There's a distressing picture on the front of this week's Fermanagh Herald with the word "MELTDOWN" emblazoned across the page.

In a health service special, it reports that a "highly-charged and emotive" meeting in Enniskillen on proposals to revamp stroke services attracted "hundreds".

A distraught couple is pictured at the meeting in a hotel where health union officials handed over "thousands of responses" to a consultation survey.

Image copyright Sliabh Beagh Image caption Last year's silage bales with character

There are some colourful hay bales in County Fermanagh. They're part of the Sliabh Beagh Arts graffiti bales project.

The project has brought two new sets to Donagh and a site near Lisnaskea, after continued funding was received.

Local artist Kev Largey will once again be lending his talents to the project.

There will be a twist though, as in early November artist Elaine Agnew will enlist the help of children in the area to get their artwork on to the bales.

Keep your eyes peeled when driving around the country roads of Fermanagh.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Voting out butts

The Lurgan Mail also covers a novel idea - on how to deal with the scourge of cigarette butts.

It's called a ballot bin, where smokers cast their vote on local issues using their butts. A mocked-up version of the bin poses the question: "What would you like to see here?"

Would-be litter bugs are given two options/windows - playground or community garden - and they can post their butt through whichever they prefer.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council hope to install them in early 2018.