Police have found what they described as a number of "suspected terrorist-related articles" during a day-long security alert in County Antrim.

The operation began at 17:30 BST on Sunday when officers were notified of a suspicious object on Budore Road, Dundrod.

A number of roads were closed overnight while officers carried out searches in the area.

The suspicious object was examined by Army bomb disposal officers on Monday.

A police spokesperson said it has "now been removed along with suspected terrorist-related articles which were discovered nearby for further examination".

The alert ended on Monday evening.