'Terrorist-related' items found in Dundrod security alert
Police have found what they described as a number of "suspected terrorist-related articles" during a day-long security alert in County Antrim.
The operation began at 17:30 BST on Sunday when officers were notified of a suspicious object on Budore Road, Dundrod.
A number of roads were closed overnight while officers carried out searches in the area.
The suspicious object was examined by Army bomb disposal officers on Monday.
A police spokesperson said it has "now been removed along with suspected terrorist-related articles which were discovered nearby for further examination".
The alert ended on Monday evening.