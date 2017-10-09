Pub stabbing attempted murder charge

Image caption Police were called to the pub in Belleeks shortly after 00.00 BST on Sunday

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a double stabbing in a pub in County Armagh.

The 48-year-old man has also been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent.

Police were called to the pub in Belleeks shortly after 00:00 BST on Sunday.

Two men, who are both 43, were taken to hospital with wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening.

He is expected to appear at Newry Magistrates Court on Wednesday.