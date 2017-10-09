Image copyright PA/Press Eye Image caption Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding deny raping a woman in Belfast last year

The woman who alleges she was raped by Ulster and Ireland rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding will not have to give evidence at a pre-trial hearing next week.

Instead, a transcript of evidence she previously gave to the police will be read out in court on Tuesday 17 October.

Mr Olding, 24, and Mr Jackson, 25, have been accused of raping the same woman in Belfast in June 2016.

Both men deny the charges.

Mr Olding, of Ardenlee Street in Belfast, is charged with two counts of rape. Mr Jackson, from Oakleigh Park in Belfast, is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Neither player was in court during a short hearing at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.

Two other men have also been charged in connection with the same case.

Blane McIlroy 25, of Royal Lodge Road, Belfast is charged with one count of exposure, and Rory Harrison 25, of Manse Road, Belfast is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

Both deny the charges against them. Neither was present at Monday's hearing.

The case continues.