Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The attack at a pub on Main Street, Belleek, was reported shortly after midnight

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were stabbed in a bar in County Fermanagh.

One of the victims was stabbed in the neck and the other man was stabbed in the hand during the overnight attack at the premises on Main Street, Belleek.

Police were called to the pub shortly after midnight and gave first aid to the injured.

The two men, who are both 43, were then take to hospital with wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers later arrested a 48-year-old man who remains in police custody.

As well as attempted murder, he is also being questioned on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.