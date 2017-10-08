Elderly woman robbed in Lisburn

A woman in her 80s has been pulled from her car and robbed in Lisburn, County Antrim.

A man approached the woman's vehicle in a driveway of a property on the Hillsborough Old road at about 17:15 BST on Saturday.

He then pulled her from her vehicle before making off with a holdall containing money and jewellery.

The woman was left shaken but physically unhurt.

Det Sgt Bell said: "The suspect, who spoke with a southern accent, is described as being around 5ft 8in (1.72m), stocky build with stubble and was wearing a brown tweed coat.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area," he said.