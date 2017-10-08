Woman dies in Fermanagh car crash
- 8 October 2017
A woman in her 20s has died following a single-vehicle collision in County Fermanagh.
It happened on the Newbridge Road in Derrylin shortly before 00:00 BST on Saturday.
Two other people who were also in the car, a man and a woman believed to be in their 20s, were taken to hospital. Their injuries are believed to be serious.
Police said the Newbridge Road will remain closed for some time.