Hundreds of illegal fireworks seized in Newtownabbey

Image caption Cigarettes and cash were also found

Hundreds of illegal fireworks have been seized by police in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

They were found during a raid on a property in the Rathcoole area on Saturday morning. Cigarettes and cash were also found.

It is illegal to buy, possess or use most fireworks in Northern Ireland without a license.

The police said they were acting on concerns about anti-social behaviour when they carried out the search.

A spokesperson said police inquiries are ongoing.