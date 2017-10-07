BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle win IMRO Radio Awards '17

Image copyright Iain White Photography Image caption BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle secured 28 nominations.

BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle received 18 awards at the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) Awards 2017 on Friday night.

The gongs included Silver in the Full Service Station of the Year category.

The station won seven Gold, six Silver and five Bronze awards at the prestigious event, which took place on Friday night in Kilkenny.

The nominations spanned the full range of output, including speech, news, sport, specialist music, comedy and Irish language.

The IMRO Radio Awards were formerly known as the Phonographic Performance Ireland (PPI) Radio Awards.

The BBC award winners were:

BBC Radio Ulster was awarded Silver in the Full Service Station Of The Year

BBC Radio Foyle was awarded Bronze in the Local Station Of The Year category

BBC Radio Ulster presenter John Toal won the Gold award for Specialist Music Broadcaster of the Year, while Stephen McCauley picked up the Silver award

BBC Radio Ulster's Kevin Magee won Gold in the News Reporter of the Year category

The Stephen Nolan Show - RHI Scandal - won Gold in the News Story category and Silver in the Interactive Speech Programme category

BBC Radio Ulster's William Crawley was awarded Bronze in the News Broadcaster of the Year category

BBC Radio Foyle's Una Kelly won Gold for Newcomer of the Year

BBC Radio Foyle's Mark Patterson won Gold for Speech Broadcaster of the Year while Stephen Nolan was awarded Silver in the same category

BBC Radio Foyle's A City in Mourning: The Funerals of Martin McGuinness and Ryan McBride won Silver in the News Programme category

BBC Radio Foyle's A Warrior On The Field won Gold in the Sports Programme section of the awards

Blas won Silver in the Craoltóireacht le Gaeilge category

The John Toal Show on BBC Radio Ulster won Bronze in the Magazine Programme category

BBC Radio Ulster's On Your Behalf: Caring for Carers won Bronze in the Community/Social Action category

Sound Superviser John Benson received Gold in the Best Live Sound category for his work on BBC Proms in the Park, while Sound superviser Davy Neill won Bronze for his work on the BBC's coverage of the ATL @ 30 birthday gig in the Ulster Hall.

Michael Tumelty, Head of Radio for BBC Northern Ireland said: "These awards acknowledge the hard work, dedication and creativity of all our teams who serve our audience on air and online day in and day out, from those who answer the telephone calls and operate the studios to those who help to produce and present programmes."

He added: "The 'secret' ingredient of any successful radio station is the relationship it has with its audience.

"It's that connection which makes BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle special and which enriches and resonates through everything we produce.

"Above all, these awards belong to our listeners."

The IMRO Radio Awards ceremony took place in front of a packed room with many of Ireland's well known radio presenters, producers, programme staff and radio station heads.

A total of 90 judges this year took part, all of them drawn from the radio industry, north, south and across the water. They were required to shortlist from 677 entries.

BBC Radio Ulster Your Place and Mine correspondent Marie McStay was remembered for her work in the 'Lest We Forget' section of the awards