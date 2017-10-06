Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Mr Horner, 35, was shot in front of his three-year-old son in May

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering Colin Horner in a supermarket car park in Bangor in May.

Oliver Gerard Blair Joseph, 34, of Shackleton Walk, Newtownards, was denied bail.

Mr Horner, 35, was shot in front of his three-year-old son outside a Sainsbury's store on 28 May.

A detective inspector told the court the investigation is "complex", with two other men already arrested, charged, and on high court bail.

He said there were two vehicles of interest: A red Ford Mondeo used to bring the gunman to Sainsbury's and a black Ford Focus.

One of the co-accused has previously admitted to driving the Focus, but has not revealed who the passenger was.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The murder happened outside a Sainsbury's store in Bangor

Newtownards Magistrates Court heard that police believe Mr Joseph was that passenger.

A defence barrister said his client had cooperated with police interviews when DNA evidence was put to him.

He added that there was no stronger evidence against his client than the co-accused.

The judge denied bail and remanded Mr Joseph to custody to appear again next month.