North Queen Street: Warning after pipe-bomb report
- 6 October 2017
The police have warned people not to touch any suspicious objects found in the North Queen Street area of north Belfast.
The warning came after they received a report that a pipe-bomb device had been left in the area.
They said they had searched the Glenrosa Link/Upper Canning Street area at the junction with North Queen Street.
Nothing was found.
Police have asked that people remain vigilant and report anything suspicious on 999.