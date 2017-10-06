Image caption Police have asked that people remain vigilant and report anything suspicious on 999

The police have warned people not to touch any suspicious objects found in the North Queen Street area of north Belfast.

The warning came after they received a report that a pipe-bomb device had been left in the area.

They said they had searched the Glenrosa Link/Upper Canning Street area at the junction with North Queen Street.

Nothing was found.

Police have asked that people remain vigilant and report anything suspicious on 999.