Drugs seizure after Cantrell Close raid
- 5 October 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
Police in east Belfast say they have seized suspected drugs following a raid on a property in Cantrell Close.
They searched the property on Thursday afternoon.
They said they found suspected cannabis and suspected class A drugs, along with other drugs paraphernalia.
"We know drugs are an issue of concern for local communities and we understand the misery drugs can cause to communities," Insp Keith Hutchinson said.