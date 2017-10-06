Image copyright SolStock Image caption Eddie Lynch said he was 'deeply concerned' by the plans

More than half the savings proposed by Northern Ireland's heath trusts are likely to affect the elderly, the commissioner for older people has said.

Eddie Lynch said older people will be hit hardest by £70m in planned cuts.

In a statement, Mr Lynch said cost-cutting measures included reducing new domiciliary care packages and care home placements by two thirds and stopping the provision of community meals.

He said he was "deeply concerned" by the plans.

"Whilst over-65s do tend to use more health and social care services than others, it seems disproportionate that they will bear the brunt of the cuts," he said.

"Older people deserve to have the care that they have been assessed as needing and when this care is not provided, additional pressure falls on family carers, many of whom are older people themselves.

"The reduction of services which enable older people to be cared for at home or in their communities is a false economy.

"This is not a saving to the public purse nor is it in the best interests of older people."

Mr Lynch said he appreciated the trusts had "extremely difficult decisions to make", but urged them, along with the Department for Health, to consider the real impact the cuts could have on older people.