Craigavon: Man shaken after gun attack
- 5 October 2017
Northern Ireland
A man has escaped injury after shots were fired at a house in County Armagh.
The shooting happened at about 01:10 BST on Thursday in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon.
The man who was inside the house was left badly shaken.
Police said that a Vauxhall Insignia car that was found burned out in Lurgan a short time later may have been used by those who carried out the attack.