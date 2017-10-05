Image caption The Northern Health Trust said it "simply cannot afford" to continue paying the higher rates

Hiring an agency nurse when no NHS staff nurses are available can cost up to £100,000 a year, the head of a Northern Ireland health trust has said.

That is almost four times the annual salary of a permanent employee who does the same job and, in some cases, agency nurses cost more than senior doctors.

The figures were revealed by Dr Tony Stevens, chief executive of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

He said a staff shortage was forcing the trust to use "high-cost" agencies.

'Crazy situation'

Dr Stevens confirmed the price during a meeting with SDLP politicians, Patsy McGlone and John Dallat.

"This unregulated pay spiral is going out of control and leading to this crazy situation," Mr McGlone told the Belfast Telegraph.

The SDLP MLA said the lack of staff nurses had effectively resulted in "privatisation through the back door".

Image caption Dr Tony Stevens outlined the costs of agency nurses in a meeting with SDLP

In a statement, the health trust said that like other NHS bodies it was actively trying to recruit permanent staff, but warned the pay situation was unsustainable.

"Failure to recruit the numbers of nurses and doctors that we need means having to resort to increasing use of high-cost non-contract agency staff which can be three to four times the cost of equivalent trust-employed staff," it said

"That is a position that we simply cannot afford."

The trust added that the shortage of nurses was a national and international problem.

'Even higher'

The figure of £100,000 per year reflects the total annual cost to the trust of hiring an agency nurse to do the job of a permanent staff nurse.

Not all of the money goes to the worker - much of it is spent on paying agencies to supply nurses at short notice.

The income of individual agency nurses will vary significantly, depending on their hourly rate of pay and how many hours they choose to work.

The Northern Health Trust's statement said: "Agency nursing staff in general cost a premium above the pay roll funding that the trust has available.

"However, due to the national shortage of nurses we have become reliant on agencies which are not in contract with the HSC [Health and Social Care Services] and these premiums are even higher."

The trust provides a range of health and social care services in counties Antrim and Londonderry and run nine hospitals, including Antrim Area Hospital and the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.