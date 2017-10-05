Image copyright Belfast Telegraph

Prince William makes all of the papers today following his whistle-stop visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

The Duke of Cambridge met mental health campaigners as well as volunteers with the Lagan Search and Rescue team.

Keeping it local, he used a bottle of Bushmills whiskey to christen Ray of Hope - a new rescue boat for the river Lagan.

The prince also met former Manchester United player Pat McGibbon.

The court challenge centred on the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme (RHI) scandal also features in today's papers.

As the News Letter reports, a lawyer for a group of boiler owners challenging the cuts to their payments claimed the Department for the Economy had no legal basis to reduce the scheme's tariff payments.

'Opportunity missed'

On the front page of the Belfast Telegraph, Doug Beattie UUP MLA says he believes his grandson would still be alive if there had not been a long delay in sending test results to his parents.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The prince poured some Bushmills Whiskey over The Ray of Hope life boat

Mr Beattie's grandson Cameron Tindale was 15 months old when he died last year.

An inquest heard yesterday that a hold up in updating the toddler's computerised medical files led to a 32-day delay in sending brain scan results.

The Irish News also reports that the results arrived on the day of Cameron's funeral.

The Conservative Party conference came to an end on Wednesday, but not before one of Northern Ireland's MPs was spotted singing for his supper.

A short video of Ian Paisley, the DUP MP for Antrim, trying his hand at Neil Diamond's classic Sweet Caroline was shared on social media and reported in Thursday's News Letter.