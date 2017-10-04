Prince William visits Belfast rescuers

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince William met members of the Lagan Search and Rescue service

Prince William has met members of Northern Ireland's river and air rescue services in Belfast's Titanic Quarter.

The Duke of Cambridge has visited the mental health charity Inspire, as well as the Lagan Search and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

The visit follows his brother Prince Harry's official visit in September.

Prince William will attend a private dinner for the Irish Guards Association on Thursday evening.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with the couple's third child, has not accompanied her husband on the trip to Northern Ireland.

Image copyright Kelvin Boyes Image caption The prince was not accompanied by his wife, who is pregnant their third child

The Prince's first appointment was visiting Inspire, a charity and social enterprise which focuses on promoting wellbeing across the island of Ireland.

He met mental health counsellors and service users before officially opening the charity's new offices.

The former RAF search-and-rescue pilot then travelled to the historic Titanic Quarter to see the work of Lagan Search and Rescue lifeboat service.

The Duke then watched a live demonstration of a rescue mission in the Abercorn basin - which involved the deployment of a lifeboat, quayside response and rescue swimmers - before meeting a number of the volunteers.

One of the helicopters from the recently established Northern Ireland Air Ambulance service was parked alongside the harbour.