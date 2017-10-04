Image copyright PA Image caption A US import tax on Bombardier jets could threaten jobs at the Canadian firm's Belfast factory

The Irish minister for foreign affairs is to lobby the US government over the Bombardier trade dispute which is threatening jobs in Northern Ireland.

Simon Coveney will raise the issue when he meets the US commerce secretary.

Last week, the US Department of Commerce proposed a 220% import tax on Bombardier's C-Series jets, after a complaint by rival plane-maker, Boeing.

Mr Coveney will warn of potential economic damage as Bombardier is one of Northern Ireland's biggest employers.

He will add his voice to previous pleas from the UK government and the two biggest political parties in Northern Ireland for US intervention in the dispute.

The Irish minister is expected to argue that the stability of the Northern Ireland economy plays an essential role in supporting the peace process.

Image copyright PA Image caption Simon Coveney is the Irish minister for foreign affairs and trade

The Canadian aerospace firm employs more than 4,000 workers across four sites in Northern Ireland.

Components for the C-Series jet are manufactured at a purpose-built factory in east Belfast and many other local firms are involved in the supply chain.

The punitive tax would significantly raise the price of the jet in the US market, and threaten the future of the product.

Boeing took the case after accusing Bombardier of anti-competitive practices.

It claimed its rival was selling the C-Series jets below cost price after taking state subsidies from the Canadian and British governments.

When the preliminary tax ruling was made last week, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur said: "The subsidisation of goods by foreign governments is something that the Trump Administration takes very seriously."

Mr Coveney is due to meet Mr Ross in Washington on Wednesday.

As well as the Bombardier dispute, he will also talk about the impact of Brexit on the island of Ireland and petition on behalf of Irish people who are living and working in the US illegally.