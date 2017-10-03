Royal Victoria Hospital staff in theft and drug charges
- 3 October 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
Two staff members at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital have been charged with theft and drug offences.
The charges include intent to supply medicinal products "otherwise than in accordance with a prescription".
The men were arrested at the hospital on Monday afternoon.
They are due to appear in court on Monday 20 October.