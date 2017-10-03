Northern Ireland

Royal Victoria Hospital staff in theft and drug charges

Royal Victoria Hospital
Image caption The two men were arrested at Royal Victoria Hospital on Monday afternoon

Two staff members at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital have been charged with theft and drug offences.

The charges include intent to supply medicinal products "otherwise than in accordance with a prescription".

The men were arrested at the hospital on Monday afternoon.

They are due to appear in court on Monday 20 October.

